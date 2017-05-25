Crime 23 mins ago 10:50 a.m.Killeen Police search for driver who led them on high-speed chase

Crime 23 mins ago 10:50 a.m.Killeen P...

Killeen Police are searching for a driver who led them on a high-speed chase and hit a curb -- eventually striking a brick wall and the side of a home, before running away. There were three people inside the home at the time, but none of them were injured, according to Killeen Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.

