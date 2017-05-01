Crime 21 mins ago 8:37 a.m.SWAT called to shooting in Killeen
Around 3 a.m. Monday, a shooting was reported outside an apartment building on Horizon Drive, off Old FM 440 in Killeen. Four people were detained after a woman inside a nearby apartment was struck by a stray bullet during the altercation that was happening outside.
