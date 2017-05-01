Crime 16 mins ago 6:04 p.m.UT Austin stabbing suspect was from Killeen
The 21-year-old student suspect arrested after fatally stabbing one other student and wounding three at the University of Texas Monday was from Killeen, according to Killeen ISD. Kendrex J. White graduated from Killeen High School before going to the University of Texas at Austin, where he was a junior majoring in biology, according to his directory listing.
