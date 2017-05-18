Crime 10 mins ago 11:48 a.m.Copperas Cove Police seek armed and dangerous shooting suspect
Investigators said the suspect was 34-year-old Ronald Warren Smith Jr. He was described as a black man, roughly 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds. On Wednesday, a criminal complaint was filed charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
