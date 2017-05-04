CPR saved baby after East Texas tornado; would you know what to do?

CPR saved baby after East Texas tornado; would you know what to - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen The dramatic water rescue of the two small children in the overturned truck near Canton has played over and over again on television. "As you talk about it, I can actually feel goosebumps," said Jeremiah Barnard, the education coordinator for Nacogdoches EMS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.