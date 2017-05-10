Central Texas school districts strive to fight hunger in community
More than 13-million children nationwide are lacking the proper nutrition in their homes, and some schools districts in Central Texas are working to change that. The number of children receiving free or reduced lunch exceeds more than half of the student population, which means some parents might not have the means to provide nutritious meals at home.
