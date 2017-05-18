Celebrating 70 years and kicking off tonight is Rodeo Killeen Read Story Jamie Kennedy
There's nothing like the rodeo in Texas and tonight the Rodeo Killeen kicks-off in spectacular fashion with an exhibition ride from the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment before the bulls, horses and riders come out. Tonight is also military appreciation night and personnal are admitted free tonight and also a free barbeque will be provided at 6pm before the events.
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middle school closing its doors after 54 years ... (Jun '09)
|May 15
|Beth K
|4
|Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Bernice Coleman
|18
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May 13
|DNR farts
|3
|Mike Pearce, An Outstanding Teacher brings hist... (May '07)
|May 10
|Thank you
|23
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|May 8
|Ashely
|75
|Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ...
|May 3
|joe trevino jr
|1
|Cute girl at Murphy's
|May 1
|Unknown
|1
