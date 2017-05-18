Celebrating 70 years and kicking off tonight is Rodeo Killeen Read Story Jamie Kennedy

Celebrating 70 years and kicking off ...

There's nothing like the rodeo in Texas and tonight the Rodeo Killeen kicks-off in spectacular fashion with an exhibition ride from the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment before the bulls, horses and riders come out. Tonight is also military appreciation night and personnal are admitted free tonight and also a free barbeque will be provided at 6pm before the events.

