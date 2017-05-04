Black smoke fills sky over Central Texas A&M Read Story Jim Hice
A controlled burn on the campus of Texas A&M University, Central Texas in Killeen, sent plums of black smoke into the sky Friday morning. Chief Financial Officer, Gaylene Nunn, also sent the following email to staff and faculty at the University with details of what was burning.
