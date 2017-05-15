Barbecue burglary caught on camera at Killeen home Read Story Jim Hice

Gail Ladson sent Channel 6 surveillance photos that show a man, Ladson said, stole her turkey fryer, smoker, two butane tanks and a weed eater. The photos are from Ladson's backyard around 11 a.m. on May 15. Ladson reported the theft to Killeen Police on May 16 after her husband noticed the items missing when he went to mow the yard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.