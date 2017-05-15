Barbecue burglary caught on camera at Killeen home Read Story Jim Hice
Gail Ladson sent Channel 6 surveillance photos that show a man, Ladson said, stole her turkey fryer, smoker, two butane tanks and a weed eater. The photos are from Ladson's backyard around 11 a.m. on May 15. Ladson reported the theft to Killeen Police on May 16 after her husband noticed the items missing when he went to mow the yard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middle school closing its doors after 54 years ... (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Beth K
|4
|Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Bernice Coleman
|18
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May 13
|DNR farts
|3
|Mike Pearce, An Outstanding Teacher brings hist... (May '07)
|May 10
|Thank you
|23
|Review: Armadillo Properties (Jan '09)
|May 8
|Ashely
|75
|Belton ISD looking to have $149.7 million bond ...
|May 3
|joe trevino jr
|1
|Cute girl at Murphy's
|May 1
|Unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC