Young soldier from NC shot and killed...

Young soldier from NC shot and killed in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Stars and Stripes

A 19-year-old soldier from Henderson, North Carolina, was shot and killed on April 17 near Fort Hood, Texas. Pvt. Justin Antwan Lewis' body was found in Killeen, Texas, the town next to Fort Hood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Full Metal Jacket Apr 20 SmokinJoe 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 12
Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15) Apr 12 I C U 5
What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16) Apr 8 Death penalty 2018 16
hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10) Apr 4 lauren bumgarner 5
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Apr 4 Ryan Bestfriend 31
Code enforcement (Jul '14) Mar 29 affraid too 4
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,698 • Total comments across all topics: 280,524,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC