Young soldier from NC shot and killed in Texas
A 19-year-old soldier from Henderson, North Carolina, was shot and killed on April 17 near Fort Hood, Texas. Pvt. Justin Antwan Lewis' body was found in Killeen, Texas, the town next to Fort Hood.
