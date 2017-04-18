What's coming, going on Netflix in May
What's coming, going on Netflix in May - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Netflix's political thriller, "House of Cards," is coming back for its fifth season in the middle of real life American political turmoil. For those anxiously awaiting a new season of House of Cards , the Donald Trump presidency has offered an alternative source of political drama.
