Voluntary evacuation underway for Lake Mexia residents - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen More than 120 homes have been impacted with flooding after at least 3.5 inches of rain fell in that area from Monday night into Tuesday morning. This caused Lake Mexia to go over its banks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.