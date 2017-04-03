Texas College With Most Restrictive Campus Carry Rules Has Second-Most Sex Offenders
AUSTIN, Texas - - Central Texas College in Killeen, Texas, now holds two dubious state rankings-the most restrictive campus carry policies adopted by any public college and the second-highest number of registered sex offenders enrolled in any college, public or private. In January, Students for Concealed Carry reported that CTC has adopted not only the University of Texas at Austin's dubious gun-free-offices policy but also UT-Austin's proposed empty-chamber policy , which the UT System regents struck down after experts warned that the policy would increase the risk of an accidental or negligent discharge on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Katy Perry
|4
|hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10)
|Apr 4
|lauren bumgarner
|5
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|Code enforcement (Jul '14)
|Mar 29
|affraid too
|4
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Mar 24
|I DONT LIKE YOU
|10
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|168
|Cove alcohol petition update (May '16)
|Mar 17
|Ron
|3
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC