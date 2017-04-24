Students experience drone on Fort Hoo...

Students experience drone on Fort Hood Read Story Jillian Angeline

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: KCEN

Students from Fort Hood's Clarke Elementary School experienced a 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Drone up close at Robert Gray Army Airfield in Killeen Friday. The Grey Eagle Unmanned Aircraft System is part of a fleet of six drones in the division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Full Metal Jacket Apr 20 SmokinJoe 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 12
Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15) Apr 12 I C U 5
What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16) Apr 8 Death penalty 2018 16
hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10) Apr 4 lauren bumgarner 5
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Apr 4 Ryan Bestfriend 31
Code enforcement (Jul '14) Mar 29 affraid too 4
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,372 • Total comments across all topics: 280,630,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC