Speed limits along U.S. 190 changing
The expansion project will add one lane on either side of the highway to add to the highway's capacity. Work will also be done to the frontage roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Katy Perry
|4
|hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10)
|Apr 4
|lauren bumgarner
|5
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|Code enforcement (Jul '14)
|Mar 29
|affraid too
|4
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Mar 24
|I DONT LIKE YOU
|10
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|168
|Cove alcohol petition update (May '16)
|Mar 17
|Ron
|3
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC