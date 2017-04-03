Sheriff's office: Ex-police officer charged with aggravated assault of a public servant
An ex-police officer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant after threatening to harm himself. The Bell County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Veterans Crisis Line about a call where Krzystof Kala, 43, was threatening himself with a 40-caliber weapon.
