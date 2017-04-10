Robert Bentley investigation cost taxpayers an estimated $1M
Robert Bentley investigation cost taxpayers an estimated $1M - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen According to the Alabama state auditor's office, the investigation cost an estimated $1 million, and many lawmakers are calling for Bentley to pay this money back. While there is a request from the state auditor regarding the investigation fees, the auditor is estimating the total to be more than $1 million.
