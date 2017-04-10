Robert Bentley investigation cost tax...

Robert Bentley investigation cost taxpayers an estimated $1M

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Robert Bentley investigation cost taxpayers an estimated $1M - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen According to the Alabama state auditor's office, the investigation cost an estimated $1 million, and many lawmakers are calling for Bentley to pay this money back. While there is a request from the state auditor regarding the investigation fees, the auditor is estimating the total to be more than $1 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... 2 hr Trump Plotza 12
Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15) Wed I C U 5
What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16) Apr 8 Death penalty 2018 16
hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10) Apr 4 lauren bumgarner 5
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Apr 4 Ryan Bestfriend 31
Code enforcement (Jul '14) Mar 29 affraid too 4
News Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07) Mar 18 Pastor godtime 168
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,155 • Total comments across all topics: 280,288,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC