Putin meets Tillerson as US, Russia f...

Putin meets Tillerson as US, Russia fiercely feud over Syria

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Putin meets Tillerson as tensions rise over Syria - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gives a statement on the U.S. missile strike on Syria while in Italy on April 11. In August, a ledger surfaced in Ukraine with dollar amounts and dates next to the name of Paul Manafort, who was then Donald Trump's campaign chairman. In August, a ledger surfaced in Ukraine with dollar amounts and dates next to the name of Paul Manafort, who was then Donald Trump's campaign chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15) 23 hr I C U 5
What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16) Apr 8 Death penalty 2018 16
hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10) Apr 4 lauren bumgarner 5
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Apr 4 Ryan Bestfriend 31
Code enforcement (Jul '14) Mar 29 affraid too 4
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Mar 24 I DONT LIKE YOU 10
News Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07) Mar 18 Pastor godtime 168
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,356 • Total comments across all topics: 280,270,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC