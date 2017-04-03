Police say victims may be giving thieves the green light to steal
Every year, over a billion dollars in personal items are stolen from vehicles, but there are steps you can take to make sure it doesn't happen to you. Some folks in central Texas have experienced this and now they're urging other drivers to change bad habits that can make you a victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Katy Perry
|4
|hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10)
|Apr 4
|lauren bumgarner
|5
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|Code enforcement (Jul '14)
|Mar 29
|affraid too
|4
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Mar 24
|I DONT LIKE YOU
|10
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|168
|Cove alcohol petition update (May '16)
|Mar 17
|Ron
|3
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC