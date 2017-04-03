Police say victims may be giving thie...

Police say victims may be giving thieves the green light to steal

Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Every year, over a billion dollars in personal items are stolen from vehicles, but there are steps you can take to make sure it doesn't happen to you. Some folks in central Texas have experienced this and now they're urging other drivers to change bad habits that can make you a victim.

