Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Killeen Read Story Stephen Adams
Police were first dispatched to the scene at 4:51 p.m. And Justice of the Peace Bill Cook pronounced the male victim dead at 5:38 p.m. Initial reports suggest the pedestrian was walking on the tracks and didn't hear the horn when the conductor sounded it, police said. One person is dead after being struck by a train near 300 S WS Young in Killeen @KCENNews pic.twitter.com/XiQjtEyFqz The crash comes just two weeks after 16-year-old Alexander David Stout was struck and killed by a mixed-freight train near Copperas Cove High School.
