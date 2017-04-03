Pedestrian hit and killed by train in...

Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Killeen Read Story Stephen Adams

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCEN

Police were first dispatched to the scene at 4:51 p.m. And Justice of the Peace Bill Cook pronounced the male victim dead at 5:38 p.m. Initial reports suggest the pedestrian was walking on the tracks and didn't hear the horn when the conductor sounded it, police said. One person is dead after being struck by a train near 300 S WS Young in Killeen @KCENNews pic.twitter.com/XiQjtEyFqz The crash comes just two weeks after 16-year-old Alexander David Stout was struck and killed by a mixed-freight train near Copperas Cove High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10) Tue lauren bumgarner 5
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Tue Ryan Bestfriend 31
Code enforcement (Jul '14) Mar 29 affraid too 4
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Mar 24 I DONT LIKE YOU 10
News Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07) Mar 18 Pastor godtime 168
Cove alcohol petition update (May '16) Mar 17 Ron 3
Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog Mar 10 DBren3467 1
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,162 • Total comments across all topics: 280,103,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC