Need a job? Customs and Border Patrol...

Need a job? Customs and Border Patrol is hiring Read Story Emani Payne

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KCEN

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were in Killeen Monday, recruiting local residents for jobs along the border with Mexico. In executive orders issued just days after his inauguration, President Donald Trump called for the hiring of 10,000 new immigration officers and 5,000 additional border agents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16) Apr 8 Death penalty 2018 16
Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15) Apr 7 Katy Perry 4
hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10) Apr 4 lauren bumgarner 5
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Apr 4 Ryan Bestfriend 31
Code enforcement (Jul '14) Mar 29 affraid too 4
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Mar 24 I DONT LIKE YOU 10
News Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07) Mar 18 Pastor godtime 168
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,646 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC