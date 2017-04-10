Need a job? Customs and Border Patrol is hiring Read Story Emani Payne
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were in Killeen Monday, recruiting local residents for jobs along the border with Mexico. In executive orders issued just days after his inauguration, President Donald Trump called for the hiring of 10,000 new immigration officers and 5,000 additional border agents.
