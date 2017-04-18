More
AP PHOTOS: Christians celebrate Easter around the world - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen . Pope Francis addresses the crowd prior to delivering his Urbi et Orbi message from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|I C U
|5
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Apr 8
|Death penalty 2018
|16
|hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10)
|Apr 4
|lauren bumgarner
|5
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|Code enforcement (Jul '14)
|Mar 29
|affraid too
|4
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar '17
|Pastor godtime
|168
