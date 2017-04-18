Marlin Mayoral candidate opens up about past arrests - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Demetrius Beachum, is running for mayor of Marlin. Between 1998 and 2013 police arrested Beachum for offenses including unpaid traffic tickets and fraud by check.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.