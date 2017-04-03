Many Trump voters welcome U.S. air strikes as show of strength
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter conducts strike operations against Syria in the Mediterranean Sea. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement about missile strikes on a Syrian airfield, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017.
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|Katy Perry
|4
|hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10)
|Apr 4
|lauren bumgarner
|5
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|Code enforcement (Jul '14)
|Mar 29
|affraid too
|4
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Mar 24
|I DONT LIKE YOU
|10
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|168
|Cove alcohol petition update (May '16)
|Mar 17
|Ron
|3
