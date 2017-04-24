Lufkin man gets life sentence in Lotus Lane murder - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen A jury has sentenced a Lufkin man to life in prison in connection the the shooting death at Lotus Lane Apartments in September. Warren Lewis, 39, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Judge Bob Inselmann's court on Friday.

