LGBTQ allies to host all-inclusive prom for teens of all sexual identities

LGBTQ allies to host all-inclusive prom for teens of all sexual - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Lavender Prom Nac is an inclusive prom for all sexual identities and their allies. It will be held at SFA's Grand Ballroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.