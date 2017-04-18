LGBTQ allies to host all-inclusive prom for teens of all sexual identities
LGBTQ allies to host all-inclusive prom for teens of all sexual - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Lavender Prom Nac is an inclusive prom for all sexual identities and their allies. It will be held at SFA's Grand Ballroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|I C U
|5
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Apr 8
|Death penalty 2018
|16
|hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10)
|Apr 4
|lauren bumgarner
|5
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|Code enforcement (Jul '14)
|Mar 29
|affraid too
|4
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar '17
|Pastor godtime
|168
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC