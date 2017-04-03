Larger turnout expected for municipal...

Larger turnout expected for municipal elections Read Story Andrew Moore

Yesterday Read more: KCEN

Local city elections frequently see less than 10 percent voter turnout, but Bell County voters will have important decisions to make in the upcoming May 6 vote. In Killeen, more than half of city council is up for re-election in a vote that comes after a major budget crisis drew headlines last year.

