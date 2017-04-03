Killeen Police identify pedestrian ki...

Killeen Police identify pedestrian killed by car Friday Read Story Stephen Adams

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KCEN

Police identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a car in the 3300 block of E. Rancier Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Friday. The victim was Joseph Gregory Malbroue, 58, of Killeen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Code enforcement (Jul '14) Mar 29 affraid too 4
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Mar 24 I DONT LIKE YOU 10
News Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07) Mar 18 Pastor godtime 168
Cove alcohol petition update (May '16) Mar 17 Ron 3
Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog Mar 10 DBren3467 1
I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11) Mar 9 hatemath 9
The Hood Mar '17 Lt Dan 1
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,619 • Total comments across all topics: 280,032,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC