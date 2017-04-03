Killeen police ID pedestrian hit and ...

Killeen police ID pedestrian hit and killed by train Read Story Stephen Adams

19 min ago

Officials said an investigation found that the train was traveling westbound near 38th Street, when the conductor noticed Newman on the tracks. Police were first dispatched to the scene at 4:51 p.m. And Justice of the Peace Bill Cook pronounced the male victim dead at 5:38 p.m. Initial reports suggest the pedestrian was walking on the tracks and didn't hear the horn when the conductor sounded it, police said.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Bell County was issued at April 10 at 2:25PM CDT

