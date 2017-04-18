Killeen homicide victim was Fort Hood soldier, Army says Read Story Stephen Adams
The 19-year-old shot dead in an apparent homicide in Killeen on April 17 has been identified as a Fort Hood soldier. Back on April 19, Killeen Police identified the victim found dead in the 700 block of W. Avenue C as Justin Lewis, 19. On Friday, Fort Hood officials confirmed Lewis was an Army private, who had been assigned to the 3rd Cavalary Regiment on post since February 2017.
