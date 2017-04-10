Killeen cab company says deregulation is key to survival Read Story Andrew Moore

Killeen cab company says deregulation...

Killeen cab company says deregulation is key to survival

Luxury Cab in Killeen said they are getting fewer calls ever since Uber moved in. The ridesharing company has been gaining ground over the last year, and Lyft is now on the way.

