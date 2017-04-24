Juvenile dead after officer-involved shooting at Killeen shopping center
New details have come out about Monday's shooting at the T-Mobile Cellular Store located at 3207 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen on Monday involving a suspect and multiple officers. The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Rangers responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing, being led by the Rangers.
