Juvenile dead after officer-involved shooting at Killeen shopping center identified

New details have come out about Monday's shooting at the T-Mobile Cellular Store located at 3207 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen on Monday involving a suspect and multiple officers. The suspect, who DPS identified as Dezion Turner, 15, took fled on foot and Police said the suspect opened fire on three officers, who returned fire.

