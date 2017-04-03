'I know I'm going to die,' says Union County man moments after storm flips mobile home
'I know I'm going to die,' says Union County man moments after s - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen The Union County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after severe storms ripped through the Upstate on Monday. A fatality was reported after a mobile home flipped on Eaves Road near Whitmire Highway around 3:30 p.m. Sheriff David Taylor said a coroner was dispatched to the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10)
|Tue
|lauren bumgarner
|5
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|Code enforcement (Jul '14)
|Mar 29
|affraid too
|4
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Mar 24
|I DONT LIKE YOU
|10
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|168
|Cove alcohol petition update (May '16)
|Mar 17
|Ron
|3
|Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog
|Mar 10
|DBren3467
|1
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC