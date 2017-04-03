'I know I'm going to die,' says Union County man moments after storm flips mobile home

'I know I'm going to die,' says Union County man moments after s - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen The Union County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after severe storms ripped through the Upstate on Monday. A fatality was reported after a mobile home flipped on Eaves Road near Whitmire Highway around 3:30 p.m. Sheriff David Taylor said a coroner was dispatched to the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.