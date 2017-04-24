Heavy victory

Franklin junior Kloie Doublin wasn't too happy about finishing second in the girls 400-meter dash at the Johnson County track & field meet last week. Doublin, who weighs 157 pounds, benched 102.5 kilograms during her third and final round to easily outdistance the rest of the 72-kilogram subjunior field at the Women's World Classic bench press championships in Killeen, Texas, over the weekend.

