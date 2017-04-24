Heavy victory
Franklin junior Kloie Doublin wasn't too happy about finishing second in the girls 400-meter dash at the Johnson County track & field meet last week. Doublin, who weighs 157 pounds, benched 102.5 kilograms during her third and final round to easily outdistance the rest of the 72-kilogram subjunior field at the Women's World Classic bench press championships in Killeen, Texas, over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Metal Jacket
|Apr 20
|SmokinJoe
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|I C U
|5
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Apr 8
|Death penalty 2018
|16
|hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10)
|Apr 4
|lauren bumgarner
|5
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|Code enforcement (Jul '14)
|Mar 29
|affraid too
|4
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC