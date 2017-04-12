Governor Abbott Announces Alliance to Support Military Members & Their Families

Governor Greg Abbott announced on April 11, 2017, the Texas Transition Alliance aimed at expanding employment and training opportunities for military service members and their families. The new program is a partnership with Operation Welcome Home , the Governor's Tri-Agency Workforce Initiative in which he charged the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Education Agency and the Higher Education Coordinating Board to identify gaps in employment and education services - including those for veterans, and a number of veterans- and employment-specific organizations.

