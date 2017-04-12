Governor Abbott Announces Alliance to...

Governor Abbott Announces Alliance to Support Military Members & Their Families

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: EParis Extra

Governor Greg Abbott announced on April 11, 2017, the Texas Transition Alliance aimed at expanding employment and training opportunities for military service members and their families. The new program is a partnership with Operation Welcome Home , the Governor's Tri-Agency Workforce Initiative in which he charged the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Education Agency and the Higher Education Coordinating Board to identify gaps in employment and education services - including those for veterans, and a number of veterans- and employment-specific organizations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15) 8 hr I C U 5
What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16) Apr 8 Death penalty 2018 16
hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10) Apr 4 lauren bumgarner 5
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Apr 4 Ryan Bestfriend 31
Code enforcement (Jul '14) Mar 29 affraid too 4
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Mar 24 I DONT LIKE YOU 10
News Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07) Mar 18 Pastor godtime 168
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,584 • Total comments across all topics: 280,255,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC