Former KSLA reporter rides out Canton...

Former KSLA reporter rides out Canton, TX, tornado in her car

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Former KSLA reporter rides out Canton, TX, tornado in her car - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Tornado damage at a Dodge dealership off Interstate 20 at Canton, Texas, where former KSLA News 12 reporter Erin Stevenson sought shelter April 29. Former KSLA News 12 reporter Erin Stevenson said the tornado blew the windows out of her Honda Civic and debris fell atop the car. Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... Sat Dog phartz 1
Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12) Sat Angie 24
Full Metal Jacket Apr 20 SmokinJoe 1
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 12
Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15) Apr 12 I C U 5
What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16) Apr 8 Death penalty 2018 16
hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10) Apr 4 lauren bumgarner 5
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,037 • Total comments across all topics: 280,703,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC