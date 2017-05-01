Former KSLA reporter rides out Canton, TX, tornado in her car - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Tornado damage at a Dodge dealership off Interstate 20 at Canton, Texas, where former KSLA News 12 reporter Erin Stevenson sought shelter April 29. Former KSLA News 12 reporter Erin Stevenson said the tornado blew the windows out of her Honda Civic and debris fell atop the car. Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.

