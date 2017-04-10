Dazzling bursts of light erupt from Uranus
Dazzling bursts of light erupt from Uranus - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen The white spots are enormous bursts of light, and the thin, fleecy ring of Uranus is visible, as well. Solar winds produced shimmering auroras on the planet Uranus that the Hubble telescope captured in a remarkable composite image released by NASA.
