Data: Texas colleges and universities with the highest number...
More registered sex offenders attend San Antonio College than any other single college campus in the state of Texas, according to records from the Texas Department of Public Safety's sex offender registry pulled April 4. San Antonio College lands just above Central Texas College in Killeen and the El Centro branch of Dallas County Community College District. Click through the slideshow above for a look at the Texas campuses with the highest number of sex offenders on campus, according to state data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10)
|Tue
|lauren bumgarner
|5
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|Code enforcement (Jul '14)
|Mar 29
|affraid too
|4
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Mar 24
|I DONT LIKE YOU
|10
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|168
|Cove alcohol petition update (May '16)
|Mar 17
|Ron
|3
|Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog
|Mar 10
|DBren3467
|1
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC