Data: Texas colleges and universities with the highest number...

More registered sex offenders attend San Antonio College than any other single college campus in the state of Texas, according to records from the Texas Department of Public Safety's sex offender registry pulled April 4. San Antonio College lands just above Central Texas College in Killeen and the El Centro branch of Dallas County Community College District. Click through the slideshow above for a look at the Texas campuses with the highest number of sex offenders on campus, according to state data.

