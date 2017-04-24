Crime 2 mins ago 6:01 p.m.Suspect shot dead after robbery at Killeen Marketplace
One suspect is dead after a robbery at the T-Mobile store in the Killeen Marketplace shopping center in the 3300 block of E Central Texas Expressway late Monday afternoon, a police spokesperson confirmed. Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said a 911 call for the robbery happened at 4:14 p.m. Officers arrived quickly and confronted a suspect, who witnesses saw running away from the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Metal Jacket
|Apr 20
|SmokinJoe
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|I C U
|5
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Apr 8
|Death penalty 2018
|16
|hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10)
|Apr 4
|lauren bumgarner
|5
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|Code enforcement (Jul '14)
|Mar 29
|affraid too
|4
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC