Crime 2 mins ago 6:01 p.m.Suspect shot dead after robbery at Killeen Marketplace

One suspect is dead after a robbery at the T-Mobile store in the Killeen Marketplace shopping center in the 3300 block of E Central Texas Expressway late Monday afternoon, a police spokesperson confirmed. Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said a 911 call for the robbery happened at 4:14 p.m. Officers arrived quickly and confronted a suspect, who witnesses saw running away from the scene.

