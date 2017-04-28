Continue reading HGTV star Chip Gaines sued by his former partners in Magnolia Realty

Chip Gaines' two former partners in Magnolia Realty claim in a lawsuit filed Thursday that he defrauded them by withholding information when he bought them out for $2,500 each just days before HGTV announced it was picking up the Fixer Upper show. Waco attorneys John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark are seeking more than $1 million in a lawsuit filed in state district court in Waco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.