City of Waco hosts workshop on Airport Master Plan - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen The master plan is a blueprint of some of the projects and ideas that the organization will be focusing on in the next 20 years. The projects are funded roughly 90 percent by the FAA the other 10 percent come from the City of Waco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.