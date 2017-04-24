City of Nacogdoches seeking public's input on parks master plan - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen The City of Nacogdoches maintains 500 acres of parks and trails, well over the average amount for cities its size. The City of Nacogdoches is asking on May 1 for public input for the development of its Parks Master Plan.

