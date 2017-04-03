CEO of dating website defends CCU cheerleaders
CEO of dating website defends CCU cheerleaders - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen CONWAY, SC The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University's cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders' attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely. The website, SeekingArrangement.com, was listed in a CCU investigative report that resulted after an anonymous letter was sent to university President David DeCenzo alleging that members of the cheerleading team operated an escort service and were "prostituting themselves."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Death penalty 2018
|16
|Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Katy Perry
|4
|hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10)
|Apr 4
|lauren bumgarner
|5
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|Code enforcement (Jul '14)
|Mar 29
|affraid too
|4
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Mar 24
|I DONT LIKE YOU
|10
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|168
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC