CEO of dating website defends CCU che...

CEO of dating website defends CCU cheerleaders

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

CEO of dating website defends CCU cheerleaders - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen CONWAY, SC The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University's cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders' attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely. The website, SeekingArrangement.com, was listed in a CCU investigative report that resulted after an anonymous letter was sent to university President David DeCenzo alleging that members of the cheerleading team operated an escort service and were "prostituting themselves."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16) Sat Death penalty 2018 16
Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15) Fri Katy Perry 4
hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10) Apr 4 lauren bumgarner 5
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Apr 4 Ryan Bestfriend 31
Code enforcement (Jul '14) Mar 29 affraid too 4
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Mar 24 I DONT LIKE YOU 10
News Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07) Mar 18 Pastor godtime 168
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,062 • Total comments across all topics: 280,179,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC