Bentley impeachment hearings frozen until mid-May, pending appeal
Bentley impeachment hearings frozen until mid-May, pending appea - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Gov. Robert Bentley speaks to reporters Friday during a hastily called news conference. He apologized to Alabamians but said he will not resign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Death penalty 2018
|16
|Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Katy Perry
|4
|hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10)
|Apr 4
|lauren bumgarner
|5
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|Code enforcement (Jul '14)
|Mar 29
|affraid too
|4
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Mar 24
|I DONT LIKE YOU
|10
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|168
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC