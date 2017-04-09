Another round of severe weather could...

Another round of severe weather could be making its way to Dallas-Fort Worth

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A cold front pushing into North Texas on Monday could bring severe weather to Dallas-Fort Worth in the afternoon. If the front stalls southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, strong to severe storms could bring threats of golf-ball size hail, wind greater than 50 mph and one to two inches of rain, meteorologist Matt Stalley with the Weather Service said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16) Sat Death penalty 2018 16
Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15) Fri Katy Perry 4
hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10) Apr 4 lauren bumgarner 5
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Apr 4 Ryan Bestfriend 31
Code enforcement (Jul '14) Mar 29 affraid too 4
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... Mar 24 I DONT LIKE YOU 10
News Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07) Mar 18 Pastor godtime 168
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,183,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC