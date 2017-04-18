3 arrested on Auburn campus as white nationalist Richard Spencer speaks
Approximately 400 people attended Spencer's talk on Auburn's campus. Several hundred more supporters and protesters stood outside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Full Metal Jacket
|3 hr
|SmokinJoe
|1
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|I C U
|5
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Apr 8
|Death penalty 2018
|16
|hookers in kleen or copperas cove (Feb '10)
|Apr 4
|lauren bumgarner
|5
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|Code enforcement (Jul '14)
|Mar 29
|affraid too
|4
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC