Woman arraigned for repeatedly stabbing victim in Harker Heights Read Story Stephen Adams
A Killeen woman was arraigned by a Bell County Justice of the Peace Friday for stabbing another woman multiple times during a domestic dispute Wednesday morning in Harker Heights. Latresa Renea Taylor, 33, who police originally misreported as being 26, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.
