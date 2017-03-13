Woman arraigned for repeatedly stabbi...

Woman arraigned for repeatedly stabbing victim in Harker Heights Read Story Stephen Adams

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KCEN

A Killeen woman was arraigned by a Bell County Justice of the Peace Friday for stabbing another woman multiple times during a domestic dispute Wednesday morning in Harker Heights. Latresa Renea Taylor, 33, who police originally misreported as being 26, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07) 22 hr Pastor godtime 168
Cove alcohol petition update (May '16) Fri Ron 3
Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog Mar 10 DBren3467 1
I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11) Mar 9 hatemath 9
The Hood Mar 3 Lt Dan 1
The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16) Mar 3 Lt Dan 2
Harker Heights and it's shady government / poli... (Jun '12) Mar 2 patel 4
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,348 • Total comments across all topics: 279,665,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC