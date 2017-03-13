White House: Trump paid $38 million in taxes in 2005
White House: Trump paid $38 million in taxes in 2005 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen The Rachel Maddow show said it obtained a copy of Trump's 2005 tax returns, in which he paid $38 million in taxes. - The White House said Donald Trump earned $150 million in income in 2005 and paid $38 million in taxes.
