The Texas attorney general's office is trying to use a student prayer ...
Paxton has made a career of complaining about what he calls discrimination against Christians in Texas schools, going so far as to sue the Killeen school district after a middle school asked a teacher to remove a homemade Charlie Brown poster with a religious quote . Paxton has also opposed atheists seeking to halt prayers before public meetings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|168
|Cove alcohol petition update (May '16)
|Mar 17
|Ron
|3
|Landlord Doesn't Like My Service Dog
|Mar 10
|DBren3467
|1
|I will pay someone to take my online chemistry ... (Nov '11)
|Mar 9
|hatemath
|9
|The Hood
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|1
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|Lt Dan
|2
|Harker Heights and it's shady government / poli... (Jun '12)
|Mar 2
|patel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC