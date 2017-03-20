The Texas attorney general's office i...

The Texas attorney general's office is trying to use a student prayer ...

Paxton has made a career of complaining about what he calls discrimination against Christians in Texas schools, going so far as to sue the Killeen school district after a middle school asked a teacher to remove a homemade Charlie Brown poster with a religious quote . Paxton has also opposed atheists seeking to halt prayers before public meetings.

